Tom Hanks is a big fan of Cher in ‘Mamma Mia 2’

Tom Hanks has revealed that he’s a big fan of Cher, especially her performance in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again (also known as Mamma Mia 2).

While on the Graham Norton Show this past weekend with Julia Roberts, Timothée Chalamet and Cher in attendance, the group of stars spoke about being a fan of Cher. When asked by Norton if she listens to her own music, Cher replied: “I’m not a big Cher fan. Usually I like the songs that weren’t hits.” Norton followed up by asking if she watches any of her films, to which she said simply: “No.”

Tom Hanks chimed in, saying “You’re missing out. You’re missing out. Motion picture perfection? Mamma Mia 2.” Hanks grew more animated, getting more excited as he gushed about Cher’s performance of ‘Fernando’ in the film.

“Fernando,” Hanks said. “When she busts out ‘Fernando,’ the world stops. Suns clash with the stars. It’s perfection!”

Hanks then jokingly suggested that everyone leave to watch a Cher movie, saying “I think we should all go to the theater and watch Cher’s movies right now”. Julia Roberts agreed, quipping: “Let’s have a Cher-a-thon!”

Cher most recently released her first-ever Christmas album, ‘Christmas’. The collection features four original songs as well as covers of various holiday classics. Cher is joined on the album – her first in five years – by special guests Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper, Tyga and Darlene Love.