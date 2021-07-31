Tom Hanks joins cast of Wes Anderson’s next movie

Tom Hanks has joined the burgeoning cast of Wes Anderson’s next movie, it has been reported.

Anderson is currently putting together his 10th feature-length film, following the Cannes premiere of The French Dispatch.

Hanks’ appearance in the upcoming new movie will mark his first collaboration with the director. No details on his role have been confirmed at present, although sources have told The Hollywood Reporter that his part could be “small and cameo-like in nature”.

While details of the film, including plot and title, are under wraps for now, some other casting news has emerged of late. It was recently confirmed that Bill Murray would work with Anderson once again on the film, as well as Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody.

It is believed that the movie will shoot in Spain, with Spanish paper El Pais reporting that sets that look like a desert have been built in Chinchón, near Madrid.

Meanwhile, the first reviews of Anderson’s latest project The French Dispatch were published earlier this month, following its Cannes premiere. Critics praised the film, which has been described as a love letter to journalists, with reviews calling it “a relentless hoot” and “a hymn to human curiosity and compulsions”.

Murray, Swinton and Brody also star in The French Dispatch, alongside Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Owen Wilson and more. Wilson recently shared what to expect from the film, calling it “so original and unique”.

“There’s sort of three main stories in there,” he added. “I love them all.” He singled out one storyline between Benicio Del Toro and Lea Seydoux, saying: “That’s one of the stories that I thought was really funny and good. But they’re all good.”