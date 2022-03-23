Tom Hanks photobombs bride’s wedding day shoot

Tom Hanks photobombed a bride while she was taking wedding pictures with her bridesmaids.

The actor joined in the photoshoot outside the Fairmont Hotel in Pittsburgh, US on Saturday (March 19), captured by photographer Rachel Rowland here. His wife, Rita Wilson, also joined and took photos with the bride, Grace Gwaltney.

Speaking to Newsweek about the encounter, Rowland said: “When it first happened we were all confused and it didn’t click for a second. Most of us stared quietly for a second. Then we all erupted in screams.”

She added: “He found me and asked me to take a photo with the bride and then yelled for all of the bridesmaids to get off the limo for the photo. He was exactly as you would assume him to be, joyful, funny, loud and kind.”

Gwaltney described the encounter to WTAE-TV Pittsburg as “crazy” and said she “immediately froze” when she saw the actor.

“He was talking in my ear, and I was thinking of Toy Story,” Gwaltney said.

The actor was in Pittsburgh filming a movie adaptation of novel A Man Called Ove, written by Fredrik Backman.

Hanks has crashed multiple wedding celebrations in the past. In September 2016, the actor shared a photo of himself with a bride and groom as they married in Central Park. Last year, he was also photographed (via CBS) with two brides on their wedding day in Santa Monica.

The actor’s next role is playing the manager of Elvis Presley, Colonel Tom Parker, in the biographical music film, Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann. Elvis will be released in cinemas on June 24, 2022.