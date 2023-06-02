Tom Hanks reveals he hates some of films he’s starred in

Tom Hanks has revealed that, throughout his filmography, there are a few films he has starred in that he hates.

Speaking with The New Yorker, the Oscar-winning actor explained: “Ok, let’s admit this: We all have seen movies that we hate. I have been in some movies that I hate. You have seen some of my movies and you hate them.

“Here are the five points of the Rubicon that are crossed by anybody who makes movies,” he continued. “The first Rubicon you cross is saying yes to the film. Your fate is sealed. You are going to be in that movie. The second Rubicon is when you actually see the movie that you made. It either works and is the movie you wanted to make, or it does not work and it’s not the movie you wanted to make.”

“That has nothing to do with Rubicon No. 3, the critical reaction to it — which is a version of the vox populi. Someone is going to say, ‘I hated it.’ Other people can say, ‘I think it’s brilliant.’ Somewhere in between the two is what the movie actually is,” he explained.

“The fourth Rubicon is the commercial performance of the film. Because, if it does not make money, your career will be toast sooner than you want it to be. That’s just the fact. That’s the business. The fifth Rubicon is time.”

Hanks used his 1996 film, That Thing You Do! to break down and emphasise the importance of time for a film.

“I loved making that movie. I loved writing it, I loved being with it. I love all the people in it,” Hanks said. “When it came out, it was completely dismissed by the first wave of vox populi. It didn’t do great business. It hung around for a while, was viewed as being some sort of odd, kinda quasi-ripoff of nine other different movies and a nice little stroll down memory lane. Now the same exact publications that dismissed it in their initial review called it ‘Tom Hanks’s cult classic’… So now it’s a cult classic. What was the difference between those two things? The answer is time.”

In other news, Hanks stars in Wes Anderson‘s Asteroid City alongside Steve Carell, Margot Robbie and a host of other stars. It is Anderson’s follow-up to 2021’s The French Dispatch, which starred Benicio del Toro and Timothée Chalamet.

It takes place in a fictional American desert town in 1955 as students and parents gather for a junior stargazer convention that’s disrupted by world-changing events. Asteroid City’s story is co-written by Anderson and Roman Coppola.

In a four star review, NME described the movie as a “star-stuffed UFO adventure” and “like all of Anderson’s work, it’s very affectionate, even if every camera move appears to have been calculated with the precision of a mathematical equation”.

Asteroid City will have a limited run in cinemas on June 16, 2023 in the US before its wider release (including the UK) on June 23.