Tom Hanks says “no one talks” about one of his best movies

Tom Hanks has suggested that “no one” discusses one of his most “important” films.

The Oscar-winner admitted that despite starring in highly regarded classics such as Forrest Gump, Toy Story, Philadelphia and Saving Private Ryan, his turn in 2002’s Road To Perdition may be his most underrated movie.

”For one reason or another, no one references Road To Perdition, and that was an incredibly important movie for me to go through,” he told the ReelBlend podcast.

Advertisement

“It was shot by Conrad Hall, and you have me in it, ‘Don Moustache’ with a hat on it, but you also have two guys who turned out to be two of the biggest motion picture presences in the history of the industry with Jude Law and [Daniel] Craig. And I killed both of them…”.

Hanks suggested that the film could become an “obscure” part of cinema, predicting: “People always say, ‘What movies will they be talking about years from now?’

“As a guy who watches Turner Classic Movies a lot, the more obscure and unknown a movie from 1940s or 1950s the better, because I have no preconceived notions about it; I don’t know anything about it.

“When you watch those movies and it’s crackerjack and it’s incredibly moving, all I can think of is, ‘I’m so glad this movie lasts forever, so I got a chance to revisit it now.’ That might be the case with Road To Perdition.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month Hanks responded to recent criticism of nepotism in Hollywood, suggesting that acting “is a family business”.

Advertisement

“This is what we’ve been doing forever,” he said in an interview with Reuters, hosted by The Sun. “It’s what all of our kids grew up in. If we were a plumbing supply business or if we ran the florist shop down the street, the whole family would be putting in time at some point, even if it was just inventory at the end of the year.

“The thing that doesn’t change no matter what happens, no matter what your last name is, is whether it works or not. That’s the issue anytime any of us go off and try to tell a fresh story or create something that has a beginning and a middle and an end.”

Hanks added: “[It] doesn’t matter what our last names are. We have to do the work in order to make that a true and authentic experience for the audience.”