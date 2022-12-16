Tom Hanks was also targeted by Nancy Pelosi attacker

Tom Hanks was reportedly targeted by the man who was planning an attack on Nancy Pelosi.

David DePape smashed the backdoor of the Pelosi home in October, and attacked Paul Pelosi, the husband of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, with a hammer.

According to court documents viewed by the BBC, other public figures on DePape’s hitlist included Elvis actor Hanks, as well as President Joe Biden’s son Hunter and Democratic California Gavin Newsom.

DePape reportedly said he was planning on holding Nancy Pelosi hostage but that she was in Washington DC at the time – the attacker went to the family’s home in California.

Police Sgt Kyle Cagney confirmed to the court that he arrived to the Pelosi home moments before DePape swung a hammer towards Pelosi’s head, and cracked his skull.

Six charges have been raised against DePape, included attempted murder. Last month, he pleaded not guilty.

