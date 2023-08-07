Tom Hardy is the actor Americans find hardest to understand

Tom Hardy has been named the male celebrity American viewers struggle to understand the most in a new survey.

In a study conducted by Preply, over 1,500 Americans were asked on their use and opinions of using subtitles when watching streaming platforms and content online.

The survey found 51 per cent of Americans used subtitles most of the time, while 70 per cent used the feature to better understand actors with accents.

According to viewers polled, English actor Tom Hardy was named as the male celebrity with the most challenging accent. This was followed by Austrian-American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Irish actor Colin Farrell.

Colombian and American actor Sofía Vergara, best known for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, was named the hardest to understand female celebrity. She was followed by Adele and Cardi B.

In a poll of the hardest-to-understand TV shows, American viewers found Netflix’s The Crown, Rick And Morty and Bridgerton the most difficult. This was followed by Modern Family, Ted Lasso and Indian Matchmaking.

Speaking in the study, language expert Sylvia Johnson said: “The usage and effectiveness of subtitles vary due to linguistic, cultural, and technical factors.

“Differences in sentence structure, cultural nuances, reading speed, character limitations, and localisation challenges all impact subtitle translation and formatting. Translators must often make choices to maintain the overall context and meaning of the dialogue while adapting it to the target language.”

Hardy next stars opposite Forest Whitaker in action thriller Havoc, directed by Gareth Evans. The film is scheduled to be released later this year.