Tom Hardy confirms writing has begun on ‘Venom 3’

Tom Hardy has confirmed writing on Venom 3 has officially begun.

READ MORE: How Tom Hardy turned Venom into one of the most exciting comic book antiheroes in cinema today

The actor will be reprising his role as Eddie Brock/Venom in the third film in the Marvel franchise, and this time shares a story credit with screenwriter Kelly Marcel.

Hardy confirmed writing had begun last week, after sharing a photo of the first page of the script on his Instagram account.

Advertisement

Marcel had recently called Hardy “absolutely 100 per cent committed” when discussing his forthcoming writing credit.

Describing the actor’s love for the character, Marcel went on: “He’s married to Venom. He loves this character. He’s very involved in what he thinks should happen.”

Meanwhile, Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis recently said he would be open to directing another film in the universe.

“I mean, yeah, of course,” Serkis said when asked whether he would return for a sequel. “It’s such a wonderful world to play in. And I’m sure there will be, I’m sure there will be.

“Well, hopefully…. I don’t want to count our chickens. But yeah, of course. It was such a fun world to play in.”

Advertisement

In a two-star review of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, NME wrote: “The film’s biggest problem, however, is an underwhelming climax that degenerates into a dull muddle of visual effects.

“By this point, you’ll be longing for the simpler pleasures of the middle act, when Venom makes a greater impression by flinging Brock’s TV out of the window. Perhaps Venom: Let There Be Carnage is really a zingy odd-couple comedy stuck in a so-so superhero flick.”