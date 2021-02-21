Tom Hardy to star in new Netflix film from ‘Gangs Of London’ creator

Tom Hardy has signed on to star in new Netflix film from Gangs Of London co-creator Gareth Evans.

Titled Havoc, the upcoming film will see Hardy take on the role of a detective rescuing a politician’s son while unraveling a web of corruption in his city, according to Netflix who shared the news on Twitter.

Evans, who is also the filmmaker behind The Raid and The Raid 2, will write and direct Havoc, while Hardy will also produce. It will be the first of a series of projects that Evans will produce and direct for the streaming giant over the next several years.

Tom Hardy + Gareth Evans, coming to Netflix 💥 Evans will produce and direct films for Netflix for the next several years. First up? HAVOC, starring Tom Hardy (who will also produce) as a detective rescuing a politician's son while unraveling a web of corruption in his city. pic.twitter.com/vSQWMBQYIe — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 19, 2021

In November, Hardy joined the cast of Vietnam war film The Things They Carried, directed by Rupert Sanders.

The film boasts an all-star cast of young actors in an adaptation of Tim O’Brien’s acclaimed collection of stories from the frontline.

Hardy will be starring alongside Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), Stephan James (Homecoming), Bill Skarsgard (It Chapter One & Two), Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Moises Arias (Monos), Angus Cloud (Euphoria), Martin Sensmeier (The Magnificent Seven) – with the promise that more actors are still yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan has reflected on Hardy’s performance as Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, suggesting he hasn’t been “fully appreciated”.

The Oscar-nominee played the antagonist in the 2012 third part of Nolan’s Batman trilogy, though it came with high expectations given Heath Ledger’s lauded performance as the Joker in the previous movie The Dark Knight.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan praised Hardy’s work in the movie, saying: “There’s no safety net for any of these guys and Tom, I mean… what he did with that character has yet to be fully appreciated. It’s an extraordinary performance, and truly amazing.”