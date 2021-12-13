Tom Hardy was an extra during ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ filming

The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick has teased a potential cameo from Tom Hardy in the upcoming film.

The anticipated sequel, which is released later this month, will see the actress join returning stars including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss nearly two decades after the last film in the series.

Henwick, who plays Bugs, revealed that Hardy was shooting Venom: Let There Be Carnage at the same time as the fourth Matrix, and was filmed in the background of a scene.

“We were filming in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2, and I met Tom Hardy,” she told Den Of Geek. “And so, Tom Hardy and I are running in the background of one of the scenes. And I’m so curious to see whether it made the cut.”

“I can’t wait to get a digital copy of the film, because I’m actually in the background in a bunch of scenes as me, Jess. So if someone zooms in, they’ll be like, ‘Wait. Is that Bugs in the background, in the mob, running?’”

The star went on to describe the film as “a trip”, noting: “It’s the nostalgia and seeing Keanu and Carrie Anne on screen, it’s magical to see these two absolute Hollywood heavyweights returning to the characters that made them famous. As a fan, I loved it.”

The Matrix Resurrections unveiled its latest trailer last week, giving fans a taste of the action to come as well as the first look at Jada Pinkett Smith’s returning Niobe in old age make-up.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film will also see the returns of Lambert Wilson and Daniel Bernhardt, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Telma Hopkins all join the cast.

The Matrix Resurrections is released on December 22.