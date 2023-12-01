Tom Holland might not make another ‘Spider-Man’ movie

Tom Holland has spoken about the possibility of starring in another Spider-Man film, saying it would “have to be worth the while of the character”.

The actor has portrayed the superhero in three standalone movies: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

During a recent press conference with the Critics Choice Association, Holland said he would only return to play the webslinger (aka Peter Parker) if the writers and team involved could do the character justice.

Advertisement

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” he explained (via Variety). “Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing.”

Holland continued: “I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy.

“So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character.”

Back in February, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that a fourth Spider-Man film was being written at the time.

“All I will say is that we have the story,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Advertisement

Holland then said in June that development on Spider-Man 4 had been halted amid the WGA strike, which ended in late September.

“We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” the actor explained. “There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Marvel Studios has not yet officially announced a fourth Spider-Man film starring Holland, however.

In December 2022, Sony studio boss Tom Rothman seemingly confirmed that another title in the franchise had been green-lit. “When you can expect it, I don’t know,” he said. “Serve no wine before it’s time.”

NME wrote in a four-star review of …No Way Home: “Holland has always been a great Spider-Man but he ascends to a new level here. All the ‘aw gosh gee willikers’ stuff he still does charmingly, but this time he has to do some hefty emotional lifting.”