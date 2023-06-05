Tom Holland reveals his favourite Spider-Man film

Tom Holland has revealed which film in the Spider-Man franchise is his favourite and surprisingly, it is not one of his own.

After having donned the Spidey suit for three movies as well as Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Holland told the Associated Press at the premiere of his new Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room that 2018’s Oscar-winning film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is “the best Spider-Man movie that’s ever been made.”

“I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made,” the actor said. “I am so proud of everyone involved. [Producer] Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go [to the premiere] with her as her date. I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them. I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Tom Holland is excited for the "Spider-Verse" sequel out this week and paid the first "Spider-Verse" film a surprising compliment while at the Apple TV+ premiere of "The Crowded Room." pic.twitter.com/7vjUqu3Sye — The Associated Press (@AP) June 2, 2023

The film’s sequel, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, opened in theaters on Friday June 2 to rave reviews. In the follow-up, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is launched on another adventure into the multiverse alongside Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).

A synopsis reads: “Miles Morales catapults across the multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles must redefine what it means to be a hero.”

Holland also gave an update on the development of Spider-Man 4, telling Variety that meetings have taken place but everything is currently on hold in solidarity with the WGA writers strike.

“I can’t talk about that, but I can say that we have been having meetings. We’ve put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers,” Holland said. “There’s been multiple conversations had, but at this point it’s very, very early stages.”

Holland’s latest series, The Crowded Room, premieres on June 9 on Apple TV+.