Tom Hollander accidentally received Tom Holland’s ‘astonishing’ bonus for Avengers movie

Tom Hollander revealed he once received one of Tom Holland‘s pay cheques for The Avengers after the accountant got them confused because of the similarity in their names.

He also admitted that the mix-up had enabled him to see just how big a bonus Hollander got for appearing in the Marvel blockbuster.

Hollander told the story in a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.“It’s been very difficult, because you know I was here first but he’s enormously famous,” he said. “I don’t actually get mistaken for him, but in nonvisual contexts I get mistaken for him all the time.”

Advertisement

Hollander also said he was occasionally introduced to “excited, then confused, then disappointed children” who might have thought they were meeting Spider-Man.

On the time he got a payment that was meant for Holland, Hollander said: “People in the accounts department of my agency got confused. We were with the same agency, briefly.

“It was a terrible moment, I went to see my friend who was doing theatre in England for £300 a week and doing great work.

“I sat smugly in the audience having just done a BBC show for 30 grand or something which was gonna get me through the next year or so, I was thinking ‘well this is marvellous, I’m very prosperous’.”

While checking his emails during the play’s interval, Hollander saw he had received a “box office bonus for The Avengers“, which confused him as he hadn’t been in that movie.

Advertisement

“It was an astonishing amount of money, it was not his salary, it was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office, the first one.

“It was more money than I’ve ever seen, it was a seven figure sum. He was 20, so my feeling of smugness disappeared very quickly.”

Meanwhile, Holland recently has said his partner Zendaya is the person he trusts to be the “most honest” with him about his acting performances.