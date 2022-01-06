Tom Holland’s failed pitch for James Bond origin film turned into ‘Uncharted’

Tom Holland has said he pitched a James Bond origin movie to Sony, which sparked ideas for the movie adaptation of Uncharted.

The actor plays a young version of Nathan Drake opposite Mark Wahlberg as Sully in the upcoming film, based on the series of video games from developer Naughty Dog.

Speaking to Total Film, Holland explained that the decision to explore the origins of Nathan Drake came from his own pitch of a young James Bond film.

“I had a meeting, after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home], with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I’d come up with,” Holland said.

“It was the origin story of James Bond. It didn’t really make sense. It didn’t work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don’t think the Bond estate were particularly interested.

“The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as a origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation.”

His Spider-Man co-star Jacob Batalon, who plays Ned, has previously spoken about how Holland is very keen to play James Bond.

“He talks about being James Bond a lot,” Batalon told GQ. “A lot a lot.”

Directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), Uncharted also stars Antonio Banderas as treasure hunter villain Moncada, Sophia Ali as Nathan’s love interest Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock.

A synopsis reads: “In an action-adventure epic that spans the globe, the two go in dangerous pursuit of ‘the greatest treasure never found’ while also tracking clues that may lead to Nathan’s long lost brother.”

The Uncharted video game series consists of four mainline games, concluding with 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. There’s spin-offs too, including 2017’s Uncharted: The Lost Legacy which marked the first game to not feature Nathan Drake.

Uncharted is scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on February 18.