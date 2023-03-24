Tommy Wiseau shares trailer for ‘Big Shark’ his first movie since ‘The Room’

The Room director Tommy Wiseau has shared the trailer for his new movie Big Shark – his first since the cult 2003 film.

The trailer, featuring the eponymous sea creature, dropped late on Thursday (March 23) – check it out below. As well as serving as sole director on the project, Wiseau also wrote and stars in the film. Big Shark also stars Isaiah LaBorde (Bomb City) and Mark Valeriano (Primal).

The trailer relies more on bombastic text pops and musical drama than anything else, but there is a glimpse of the “Big Shark” towards the end – after viewers have been warned no one can hide from it. The trailer also features an advert for Wiseau’s TW Underwear brand awkwardly bolted onto it.

As per Variety, the film’s plot centres around three firefighters – Georgie, Patrick and Tim – as they work to save New Orleans from an attack by a large shark.

The publication reports that Big Shark will kick off its rollout across US cinemas on April 2 with a debut screening at Cinema 21 in Portland, Oregon. Screenings in other US cities will reportedly follow over the coming months.

A tentative screening schedule lists Prytania Theatres at Canal Place in New Orleans across April 28 and 29; the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco over May 5 and 6; the Landmark Westwood in Los Angeles on June 2 and 3; and, the Village East by Angelika in New York City over three nights in August (10, 11 and 12).

Wiseau is said to be planning to appear in person for this first series of self-branded “Pre Premier” screenings. The roadshow rollout will continue for approximately eight months, with a release of the “Official Final Cut Version” of Big Shark to follow.

It’s not yet clear if Big Shark or Wiseau’s “Pre Premier” tour will come to the UK.

Wiseau has flown under the radar of late, but back in 2020 he was ordered to pay over $700,000 to Canadian filmmakers after attempting to sue them for making an unauthorised documentary about The Room.