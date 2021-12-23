Tony Leung’s next film, ‘Anonymous’, targetted for August 2022 release

Anonymous, an upcoming Tony Leung-led film from China’s Bona Film Group, is reportedly expected to release in August next year.

The film, per a Variety report, wrapped filming earlier this week and is currently in its post-production phase. The film will also serve as the third entry in Chinese production house Bona Film Group’s third entry in its China Victory trilogy. An August release date is being targetted, but has yet to be confirmed.

The first film in the trilogy, Chinese Doctors, celebrated China’s overcoming of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the second film in the series, The Battle at Lake Changjin, depicts a battle between China and the United States during the Korean War.

Anonymous has been described as a spy thriller film, and will be set between November 1937 and August 1945. The movie will begin the day after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbour, and chronicles China’s growth under the Communist Party’s leadership.

Anonymous will also star Wang Yibo (A Chinese Odyssey Part Three), Zhou Xun (Cloud Atlas), and Eric Wang (Dying To Survive). It is written and directed by Cheng Er (Lethal Hostage, The Wasted Times).

Anonymous will mark Leung’s first film since he made his Hollywood debut in this year’s Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. Leung portrayed Shang-Chi’s father, Wenwu, a ruthless warlord who harnesses the power of ten mystical rings to make himself immortal.

Shang-Chi received a four-star review from NME for its “smart and satisfying superhero romp”.

Prior to Shang-Chi and Anonymous, Tony Leung made his name as a legend in the Hong Kong film industry through films such as Wong Kar-Wai’s Happy Together and In The Mood For Love.