New trailer for upcoming horror movie starring Angus Cloud and Giancarlo Esposito

The official trailer for the upcoming monster horror movie Abigail has just been dropped. The movie is set to be released in theatres on April 19.

Abigail, directed by Matt Bettinello-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, is about the kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl, who is the daughter of a powerful underworld figure.

A group of criminals are tasked with kidnapping Abigail and watching her overnight, in order to gain a $50million ransom from her father. However, what appears to be babysitting as usual takes a turn when the young girl reveals a horrifying truth.

Based on the 1936 film, Dracula’s Daughter, distributor Universal has said that the film will be “a unique take on legendary monster lore and will represent a fresh, new direction or how to celebrate these characters.’

It features a star-studded cast, including Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical star Alisha Weir as Abigail and the late actor Angus Cloud, known best for playing Fezco in HBO’s Euphoria. This is the third movie Cloud starred in to be posthumously released, following his death in July.

Also starring are Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton, Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito, and Melissa Barrera, known for her roles in slasher films Scream and Scream VI.

Barrera will be reuniting with the Scream franchise’s creators for this film, with Bettinello-Olpin and Gillett taking on another horror movie, and many of Scream’s producers joining the project.

The trailer is packed with suspense, featuring shocking jump scares, gore teases, and an eerie rendition of Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’ as its soundtrack. The film appears to be entirely set in spooky traditional mansion, with its winding staircases and creepy basements. Abigail’s hobby of a ballet seems to play a key part in the story, as the villain is dubbed a “ballerina vampire”.

In other horror movie news, Jordan Peele has confirmed that his next movie is underway.