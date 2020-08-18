Travis Scott has reviewed Tenet ahead of the movie’s highly anticipated release.

The forthcoming Christopher Nolan film has caused a lot of online speculation because of how mysterious the storyline is, and of course, the ever-change release date due to the coronavirus crisis.

Tenet will premiere in cinemas in over 70 countries across the world on August 26 after being pushed back multiple times from its initial release date of July 17.

So far all that fans and critics have been told is that Tenet, the follow-up to Nolan’s 2017 war epic Dunkirk, is an “event film”.

Speaking of the movie Scott said: “I can’t even explain it. You literally just have to watch it. It’s very fire.”

In a brand new, GQ feature, Scott also revealed that he has a new song on the Tenet soundtrack. But much like the film itself, the track is a mystery as he did not share the title of the song.

However, the publication reports that the track, which Scott apparently accidentally played for writer Gerrick D. Kennedy, “sounds like a brain-liquefying trip through time and space.”

Nolan reunites with a couple of longtime collaborators on Tenet, including Michael Caine (The Dark Knight) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk).

But it’s also a showcase of new faces for the director – John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) leads the film, and is joined by Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Debicki, Clémence Poesy, Himesh Patel (Yesterday), and Dimple Kapadia.