‘Triangle of Sadness’ star Charlbi Dean has died, aged 32

South African actor and model Charlbi Dean – who had a breakout role in this year’s Palmde d’Or-winning film Triangle of Sadness – has died at the age of 32.

As Deadline reports, Dean died on Monday (August 29) in New York from what has been described as an “unexpected sudden illness”. Further details surrounding her death have not been disclosed.

Born Charlbi Dean Kriek in Cape Town in 1990, she began modelling at the age of six and made her acting debut in 2010 in the film Spud. She reprised the role for its 2013 sequel, and other film roles throughout the 2010s included 2017’s Don’t Sleep and An Interview with God. Dean also appeared in one episode of Elementary in 2017, and had a recurring role as Syonide in The CW superhero drama series Black Lightning.

This year, she starred alongside Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson in the Ruben Östlund-directed Triangle of Sadness. The film follows Dickinson and Dean as models who are invited onto a luxury superyacht as what initially appears to be a dream getaway for influencers becomes progressively more disastrous, helmed by its chaos-minded captain, portrayed by Harrelson.

Triangle of Sadness had its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May, where it won the prestigious Palme d’Or. It’s set to screen at both this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival, with theatrical releases in October.

On social media, TIFF shared a brief statement saying they were “truly saddened by the news” of Dean’s passing, adding that it has “been a gift to bear witness to her incredible talent in Triangle of Sadness among many others”.