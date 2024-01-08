‘Tron’ star Cindy Morgan has died at age 69

Cindy Morgan, an actress known for her performances in Tron, Caddyshack and more, has died. She was 69.

On Friday (January 6), Morgan’s death was confirmed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office in Florida. While they said that Morgan’s death was a result of natural causes, they have yet to disclose when it occurred.

Morgan, who was raised in Chicago, began her career as a model, before being casted as Lacey Underall in the 1980 sports comedy Caddyshack. In interviews, she claimed that producer John Peters pressured her into doing a photoshoot for Playboy, which she resisted, and it was eventually cancelled by director Harold Ramis.

Advertisement

“The real transformation came when producer John Peters sprung on me the night before that Playboy was coming to the set to shoot me and I said no,” said Morgan, in a 2012 interview. “They came anyway and Peters said, ‘You are fucked in this business!’”

Morgan’s next film appearance was in Disney’s 1982 sci-fi blockbuster, Tron. Starring alongside Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner, she played computer engineer Dr. Lora Baines and her digital alter-ego, Yori. She would later return to the Tron franchise in 2003, when she voiced the artificial intelligence Ma3a in the video game, Tron 2.0.

In addition to her film roles, Morgan also made recurring and guest appearances on various network television shows, including the NBC crime drama CHiPs and the ABC crime drama Vega$ in 1981, the 1984 ABC detective drama Hawaiian Heat, and the ABC action-adventure series The Fall Guy in 1986.

She also played a recurring role as a love interest to Robert Foxworth’s Charles Gioberti in a 15-episode arc on season six of the CBS primetime soap opera Falcon Creek.

Morgan also landed a lead role alongside her Tron co-star Bruce Boxleitner on the 1982 CBS adventure serial, Bring ‘Em Back Alive. Set in pre-independence Singapore, she played U.S. Consul Gloria Marlowe, who assisted Boxleitner’s Frank Buck, a big game trapper, in his adventures.

She would continue to play minor television roles throughout the rest of the 1980s, including parts on the 1985 Steven Spielberg-created anthology series Amazing Stories, NBC mystery series Matlock in 1988 and 1989 as different characters, and crime drama serial Hunter in 1991.

Advertisement

She made her last television appearance in 1994, on the CBS police procedural Under Suspicion. Her latest acting role was in the 2022 indie film, Face of the Trinity, in which she played the mother of protagonist Mason Hill.

Neither information on Morgan’s survivors, nor details of her memorial service are available at present.