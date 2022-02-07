Uma Thurman didn’t want to wear iconic ‘Kill Bill’ tracksuit

Uma Thurman has revealed that she wasn’t keen on wearing the famous yellow tracksuit as The Bride in Kill Bill.

The actress, who starred in the 2003 film and its 2004 sequel as the central character, explained in a new interview that the outfit proved difficult given she had just given birth to son Levon at the time.

“I really didn’t want to wear the yellow tracksuit,” she said on The Graham Norton Show. “I had just had my son and anyone that has just had a baby is not going to want to wear a skin-tight onesie, they would have a lot of anxiety.

“So, there was a lot of training, a lot of work, and a lot of brilliant costume work [to] recreate the look of Bruce Lee while covering my belly.”

The Kill Bill series followed Thurman’s character as she hunts down a team of assassins on a revenge mission, and also starred Lucy Liu, Michael Madsen, Daryl Hannah and David Carradine.

Last year, director Quentin Tarantino suggested he may make a third film in the series, and teased that it could include the daughter of The Bride, this time played by Thurman’s real-life daughter Maya Hawke.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, BB, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“And now the Bride and BB are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

He elaborated on a potential threequel: “I mean, Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah) is still out there, Sophie Fatale (Julie Dreyfus) got her arms cut off, she’s still out there. They all got Bill’s money. Gogo (Chiaki Kuriyama) had a twin sister, her twin sister could show up.”