‘Uncut Gems’ and ‘Good Time’ directors the Safdie Brothers are no longer working together

The Safdie Brothers have split up amicably, according to the duo’s Benny.

Speaking to Variety, Benny – who helmed several films with his brother Josh, the duo being dubbed the Safdie Brothers – confirmed that the brothers aren’t working together, and that their split has been “amicable”.

“It’s a natural progression of what we each want to explore. I will direct on my own, and I will explore things that I want to explore. I want that freedom right now in my life,” Benny Safdie explained.

Benny also went on to reveal that he hadn’t been a “meaningful part” of the Safdie Brothers’ intended next film, which like Uncut Gems, was meant to star Adam Sandler. Benny told Variety that he did not co-write the film’s script and also noted that the film is currently “on pause”.

The follow-up to Uncut Gems was also meant to feature Megan Thee Stallion and would have been set in the world of sports memorabilia.

When asked by Variety if the Safdie Brothers will ever work together again, Benny reportedly shrugged, telling the publication, “I don’t know.”

Besides Uncut Gems, the Safdie Brothers are also best known for helming films such as the Robert Pattinson-starring Good Time and Heaven Knows What. Since 2019’s Uncut Gems, Benny Safdie has branched out more into acting, having appeared in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, and smaller roles in Obi-Wan Kenobi and Licorice Pizza.

He most recently co-created the comedy series The Curse – which he also appears in – alongside Nathan Fielder.

In a five-star review of Uncut Gems, NME‘s Alex Flood wrote: “Uncut Gems is a masterstroke. At 135 minutes, it should feel bloated, but at no point is the action any less than gripping. Uncut Gems is an anxiety-inducing heart-attack of a movie that grabs its audience by the throat and shakes until there’s no breath left.”