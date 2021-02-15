‘Underwater’ director Will Eubank to direct new ‘Paranormal Activity’ film

The Paranormal Activity franchise is set to return next year with a new film, and the project has found its director.

Will Eubank, who most recently directed Kristen Stewart in Underwater, will direct the film, while Blumhouse’s Jason Blum is among the producers.

Described as an “unexpected retooling” of the franchise, which has so far featured six movies – 2015’s Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension the most recent – the new film has a current release date of March 4, 2022.

In June 2019, Paramount Pictures announced their plan to reboot the franchise and produce Paranormal Activity 7 alongside Blumhouse Productions. Initially, a release date of March 19, 2021, was set, before being pushed back last August due to production being delayed courtesy of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Last December, Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse productions, revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Update from Camp Covid is pretty good this AM,” Blum tweeted. “Feeling tired but overall not bad. No temp. Was very happy to see team [Blumhouse] on zoom this am and get all your great well wishes!”

Last year, NME crowned Blumhouse “2020’s most exciting film studio,” writing: “In an oversaturated market, who would have thought an independent studio could stand up to the might of the MCU, Star Wars and Disney – and survive.

“Even after the industry has ground despairingly to a COVID-induced halt, Blumhouse’s ramshackle assortment of found footage thrill rides and creepy doll origin stories has continued to rack up new viewers via streaming, despite holding no real star power and R-ratings across the board.”