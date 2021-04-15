Unseen Borat Subsequent Moviefilm footage is set to feature in a forthcoming multi-part special on Amazon Prime Video.

Entitled Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, the new special will feature behind the scenes footage from the Borat sequel.

Posting on his official Twitter account today (April 15), Borat wrote: “The great nation of Kazakhstan see Snydercut and present the US and A with longest name for special: Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. Coming soon, chenqui!”

Advertisement

You can view a trailer for the special below. Some of the new and extended scenes show more of Borat living in lockdown with two conspiracy theorists during the coronavirus pandemic, his daughter Tutar (Bakalova) visiting a make-up salon and asking to look like R. Kelly and an extended conversation between Borat and Tutar’s adult babysitter Jeanise Jones.

The great nation of Kazakhstan see Snydercut and present the US and A with longest name for special: Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved from Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine. Coming soon, chenqui! pic.twitter.com/zxhTU5Waui — Borat (@BoratSagdiyev) April 15, 2021

In another brand new clip, Bakalova poses as a political journalist and interviews a couple over Zoom. “Is social distancing the reason Melania never stands close to Donald?” she asks. The couple replies, in earnest, “She was doing that before COVID ever came out.”

Meanwhile, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm recently set a new Guinness World Record.

Last month, it was shortlisted for two Oscars – for Best Actress In A Supporting Role for Maria Bakalova and for Best Adapted Screenplay.

As a result, it was awarded the Guinness World Record for the longest title of a film nominated for an Oscar.

Advertisement

The movie’s full title is Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery Of Prodigious Bribe To American Regime For Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan.

The previous holder of the record was Those Magnificent Men In Their Flying Machines Or How I Flew From London To Paris In 25 Hours 11 Minutes, which was nominated for Best Writing Story and Screenplay Written Directly For The Screen in 1965.

Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen could take home yet more awards at the Oscars on April 25. He’s nominated in the Best Actor In A Supporting Role category for his part in Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial Of The Chicago 7.