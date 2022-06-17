Val Kilmer shares moving ‘Top Gun’ tribute to Tom Cruise

Val Kilmer has shared a moving tribute to his Top Gun Maverick co-star Tom Cruise.

Kilmer, who starred alongside Cruise in the original 1986 Top Gun, has a cameo role in Maverick in which his character, Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, speaks through a computer.

The actor was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, and currently speaks with the use of a voice box after successfully undergoing chemotherapy and two trachetomies.

“36 years later… I’m still your wingman <3” Kilmer wrote on Instagram, sharing a still from Maverick alongside Cruise.

Meanwhile, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller recently admitted he thought he was “going to die” during a stunt on set.

Teller, who plays Lieutenant Bradley ‘Rooster’ Bradshaw in the new film, was one of a number of actors to undergo a five-month training course delivered by co-star Tom Cruise to prepare them for the G-forces they would experience while filming scenes in planes.

Of one scene, shot in an F-18 Hornet jet, Teller told LADBible: “I think when there’s that much adrenaline and a healthy bit of fear, I was able to hold [vomit] down. I guess that’s a secret skill I have.”

“If anything I think it made me really appreciate how nice it is not to have to, you know, go 500 knots an hour all the time,” he said of his new appreciation for commercial flights. “I like a flight with very minimal G exposure.”

He added: “I definitely had a moment where I thought I was going to die.”