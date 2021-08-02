‘Venom 2’ trailer: Woody Harrelson’s Carnage villain unveiled

A new trailer for Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There By Carnage has arrived, and reveals key details of Woody Harrelson’s villain.

Carnage, also known as Cletus Kasady, was introduced in a post-credits sequence at the end of the original Venom film. The new trailer now shows not only the origin of Carnage, but what to expect from his destructive powers.

It also shows additional footage of fellow villain and Cletus’ love interest Shriek, played by Bond star Naomie Harris. Michelle Williams returns as Anne Weying, a district attorney and ex-fiancée to Eddie (Hardy). This Is England actor Stephen Graham has also joined the cast.

Advertisement

A synopsis for the film reads: “One year after the events of Venom , investigative journalist Eddie Brock struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien symbiote Venom, which grants him super-human abilities in order to be a lethal vigilante.

Brock attempts to reignite his career by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady, who becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution.”

Watch the new trailer below.

Andy Serkis has stepped up to direct the film after Ruben Fleischer, who helmed the first film, didn’t return. The screenplay is again written by Kelly Marcel, who co-created the Marvel character’s story with Hardy.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to be theatrically released in the UK on September 15 and then in the US on September 24.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Hardy has been cast in a new Netflix film from Gangs Of London co-creator Gareth Evans. He stars alongside Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker.

Titled Havoc, the upcoming film will see Hardy take on the role of a detective rescuing a politician’s son while unraveling a web of corruption in his city.