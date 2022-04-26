‘Venom 3’ officially in development

Venom 3 is officially in the works at Sony.

A third film starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom was greenlit by the studio at this year’s CinemaCon on Monday (April 25).

The first two films grossed $856million and $502million respectively at the global box office. Hardy’s Venom also appeared in a post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, suggesting future appearances.

Last year, it was revealed that a particularly “gruesome” scene in sequel Let There Be Carnage was cut after being deemed too graphic for audiences.

Sheena Duggal, the VFX Supervisor for the new film, told Variety about a sequence in which Harrelson’s villain, Carnage, is seen putting his tongue down someone’s throat in order to kill them.

“We had to tone that back a bit,” she explained. “He does it with a tentacle [in the comics], but I thought it would be fun to have him use his tongue to add that extra gruesome element.”

In a two-star review of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, NME wrote: “There’s something fundamentally well-meaning about the way this film treats Venom, a quintessential outsider, with sympathy and dignity.

“When he attends what Serkis has described as a ‘very sort of an LGBTQIA kind of festival’ featuring a fun Little Simz cameo, Venom is greeted with acceptance by his peers, but it feels like a missed opportunity.”

There is currently no release date set for Venom 3. Stay tuned for updates as they come in.