Veteran Malaysian actress and singer Adibah Noor dies of cancer

Veteran Malaysian actress and singer Adibah Noor has died at the age of 51 from stage four ovarian cancer.

The news was confirmed by fellow actor AC Mizal on Instagram on Saturday, June 18. “Sadly surprised to receive the news that my friend Adibah Noor has just passed away. Condolences from my family,” Mizal wrote.

Mizal’s wife also confirmed the news to The Star: “Yes, it is true that Adibah Noor passed away at the hospital. I got the news from Datuk Zainal Abidin’s wife as we are close friends with the late Adibah.”

It is currently unclear how long Adibah had been battling cancer for, as she kept her illness secret, reportedly even from her own father, who told the media he was “totally unaware” of her condition. “I should have known you were not well,” actor Harith Iskander said on social media.

Adibah Noor was known for her versatile acting, which saw her land several high-profile roles in films such as Sepet, Gubra, Mukhsin, Nasi Lemak 2.0 and TV series such as the Malaysian spin-off of Singaporean sitcom Phua Chu Kang, the educational comedy Oh My English! and more.

Her last acting roles were in the 2022 movie Juang and TV3 drama Mem & Bibik Bibik.

She also released three albums throughout her career: 2005’s ‘Terlalu Istimewa’, 2010’s ‘Teman’ and 2017’s ‘Jiwa Sentuh Jiwa’.

Tributes to the late actress and singer have begun pouring in on social media following the news of her passing.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak wrote on Facebook: “Please be informed that sister Adibah Noor has passed away this afternoon. We lost an icon loved by many. Condolences to the family of the late for this loss.”

Yuna said of Noor on Twitter: “She painted the entertainment industry with colours we’ve never seen before.”

A sad day for Malaysians. She painted the entertainment industry with colours we’ve never seen before & never failed to bring smiles to everyone who knows her. I can’t believe this. You will be so dearly missed @adibahnoor إِنَّا ِللّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رٰجِعونَ pic.twitter.com/JdC1f3cVSm — YUNA (@yunamusic) June 18, 2022

Singaporean actor Gurmit Singh paid tribute to Noor on Instagram, writing: “We worked together on [Phua Chu Kang] Sdn Bhd. Wish we had worked on more projects together. Great singer and actress and even better person”.

Actor and comedian Harith Iskander said “she had the hugest heart and love for cats and those who were less fortunate. In her career she was a perfectionist sometimes and wouldnt stand for fools – but she was always professional and delivered when called upon” and called her “one of the BEST and TRUEST vocalists EVER”.

