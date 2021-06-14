Ned Beatty, the veteran supporting actor who appeared in Superman, Deliverance, Toy Story 3 and more, has died aged 83.

Beatty’s manager, Deborah Miller, confirmed the news, saying the actor died on Sunday (June 13) in Los Angeles from natural causes.

“Ned is an iconic, legendary talent, as well as a dear friend, and he will be missed by us all,” the actor’s family said in a statement.

Beginning his career in theatre, Beatty’s breakout role came in 1972’s Deliverance, in which he played boating party member Bobby Trippe.

From there, he played Lex Luthor’s henchman Otis in Christopher Reeve’s first two Superman movies, before picking up his sole Oscar nomination of Supporting Actor for his role in 1976 film Network.

Another of his most notable roles came in 2010 when he voiced the lead antagonist Lots-O’-Huggin’ Bear in Toy Story 3.

After working in TV and on Broadway in his latter career, Beatty retired from acting in 2013.

In the wake of the news of his death, tributes are being shared online to Beatty. California Republican Party chairman Ron Nehring wrote on Twitter: “Saddened to learn actor Ned Beatty passed away. I enjoyed him especially in his role as the college administrator Dean Martin in Back to School, one of the best comedies of all time.”

“From his fearless big screen debut in Deliverance to the bumbling Otis in Superman, #NedBeatty was a chameleonic actor,” another wrote. “His monologue in Network is one of the greatest moments in cinema. Period.”

"You have meddled with the primal forces of nature, Mr. Beale, and I won't have it!"

Comedian and film critic Sarah O’Connell added: “Sad to hear that actor Ned Beatty has died aged 83. He played Otis in Superman 1 & 2, and also starred in Deliverance, Network, The Toy, Repossessed, Roseanne, and Toy Story 3.”