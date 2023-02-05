Viola Davis achieves EGOT status with Grammys win

Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status at the 2023 Grammys tonight (February 5) as she picked up an award at the LA ceremony.

To achieve the EGOT, stars must win at least one Emmy, one Grammy, one Oscar and one Tony award.

Davis won the Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her autobiography Finding Me. The award completes the set for the actor, joining her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Dramatic Series for How To Get Away With Murder, her Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Fences, and her two Tonys. The latter two were for Featured Actress In A Play for King Hedley II and Lead Actress In A Play for Fences.

Advertisement

“I wrote this book to honour the six-year-old Viola,” Davis said while accepting the Grammy. “To honour her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. It has just been such a journey. I just EGOT! Thank you, Harper Collins, Lavaille Lavette, you epitomise sister, friend. And really, to everybody who was part of my story. And the best chapter yet, my loves: Julius, Genesis. You are my life, My joy. you are the best chapter in this book. Thank you.”

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Davis said of her EGOT chances: “There’s something in me that says that I deserve it. All of them have already won it!”

The 2023 Grammys are currently taking place in Los Angeles. Going into the event, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Adele and Harry Styles led the nominations.

Performances will come from Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, and more. A special performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop will also be held, featuring LL Cool J, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes, De La Soul, Missy Elliott, and many others.

The in memoriam segment, meanwhile, will be soundtracked by performances by Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Migos’ Quavo.

Advertisement

Trevor Noah will host the 2023 Grammys, marking his third consecutive year helming the event. Find out how to watch the ceremony here and keep checking back to NME.com for all the action as it happens.