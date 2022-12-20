Viral TikTok video reveals ‘The Grinch’ continuity error

A viral TikTok video has pointed out a continuity error in How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

The video, posted last Tuesday (December 13), showed a scene in which the Grinch causes chaos in Whoville, and pointed out that Jim Carrey’seyes change from brown to amber.

“Every time I watch the Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made whether they forgot to either put his contacts in or to edit them in afterwards,” said TikTok user @redcobweb in a voiceover.

“So just Jim Carrey’s brown eyes are just there. And in the next scene, they’re back to that.”

Take a look at the video here:

@redcobweb i’m sorry for the way i spoke lol it’s really annoying to me how “matter of factly” i am in this xD #thegrinch#moviemistakes ♬ original sound – cobweb

According to The New York Post, one commenter claimed that Carrey might have planned the change deliberately to take revenge on the makeup department – as he “loathed” the green fur and body paint.

Meanwhile, a Grinch slasher movie called The Mean One was recently released in the US.

A synopsis for The Mean One obtained by Bloody Disgusting reads: “The Mean One (Terrifier 2‘s David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season.

“Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure… but when the Mean One launches a new reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas, Cindy finds a bold new purpose – trapping and killing the monster.”