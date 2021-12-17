Watch the hilarious new trailer for the ‘Pirates’ sequel, starring EXO’s Sehun

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated Pirates sequel has officially dropped.

Titled Pirates: The Goblin Flag, the upcoming period action-adventure comedy follows a group of eccentric treasure hunters, who take to the seas in search of lost treasure. The epic new trailer begins with a brief glimpse of the treasure, followed by action-packed shots of the crew’s adventure, as well as the obstacles that stand in their way.

The highly-anticipated sequel to the highly-popular 2014 Pirates film is set to premiere in 2022, over the New Year holiday.

Advertisement

Leading the film is Kang Ha-neul, who plays bandit leader Woo Moo-chi, as well as Han Hyo-joo, who will play pirate captain and ship owner Hae Rang. The remaining star-studded cast of Pirates: The Goblin Flag includes Lee Kwang-soo, EXO‘s Sehun, Kwon Sang-woo, Chae Soo-bin and more.

Pirates: The Goblin Flag was directed by Kim Jung-hoon, whose past works include the direction and screenplay for 2015’s The Accidental Detective and 2010’s Petty Romance. The film was penned by screenwriter Chun Sung-il, who also wrote the first Pirates instalment.

Nine members of the cast had recently made guest appearances on a House On Wheels spin-off episode, titled Lending You My House On Wheels in September, where the cast of the original show – actors Sung Dong-il and Kim Hee-won – “[lend] their keys to [the newcomers], who will live in the house on wheels without its owners present”.

In other news, Yeo Jin-goo and Moon Ga-young have been confirmed to lead an upcoming JTBC romance series titled Link: Eat And Love To Kill, as confirmed by the series’ production team.