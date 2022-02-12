Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger recall time Danny DeVito got him high as a prank

Arnold Schwarzenegger has recalled the time Danny DeVito got him high on marijuana as part of a prank on the set of Junior.

The two actors both appeared in the 1994 film and will star alongside each other again in Triplets, the long-awaited sequel to their 1988 movie Twins.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host asked Schwarzenegger if the pair ever pulled pranks on each other because DeVito “is a bit of a prankster”.

The Austria-born actor replied: “So am I. So we all do these little things that you always do in a movie. But there was one time when I was shooting Junior I remember and it was lunch break. Danny says to me, ‘Come to my trailer, I cook some good Italian food’. So I said ‘OK’, we went to the trailer, we ate the Italian food, it was delicious – the pasta and all this stuff that he had.”

After eating, DeVito made coffee and offered Schwarzenegger a cigar, which he accepted. “I put it in my mouth and light it up and I’m smoking it and it was fantastic,” he explained.

“We get to the set and continue on with the scene. I’ve forgot my lines. I’m standing in front of the camera, it’s a close-up of me, Danny’s behind the camera. The director says, ‘Action’ and I said, ‘Um… what am I supposed to say?’ ‘Well, we continue on with the scene, Arnold, that we filmed before lunch. Remember the scene where you and Danny were talking about going out and you’re now pregnant and all of these kind of things?’

“I said, ‘No I don’t remember, what did we before lunch?’ I had to go to the script supervisor to check out the script – I totally forgot everything. [I] find out an hour-and-a-half later when I finally start remembering things again that Danny put some marijuana in the front of the cigar. I was stoned out of my mind.”

Schwarzenegger added that, on another occasion, he had tried to get his revenge on DeVito using the same prank but failed to pull it off. “He has a nose for marijuana,” he said. “I gave him the cigar and he says, ‘Ah, there’s some grass in it’ so it didn’t work.” Watch Schwarzenegger recount the story above, from the 06:13 mark.

Triplets was confirmed to be in the works last year and will see Schwarzenegger and DeVito reprise their original roles. Tracy Morgan will join the cast as the duo’s long-lost triplet. Ivan Reitman, who directed Twins, will return to helm the sequel.

“Twins was quite successful, and some years after, this whole thing started with Arnold meeting Eddie Murphy, and the suggestion came from one of them,” Reitman said last year.

“It was, ‘I should be a triplet, that could be a very funny comedy.’ We started a script with Eddie, and after the success he had with Amazon Prime on Coming 2 America, he got himself booked up heavily. And we knew we were going to make it at the beginning of next year. I’d been good friends with Tracy Morgan for a long time and always thought he was one of the funniest men in the world. I thought he would make a terrific triplet, and we rewrote the whole script for him.”