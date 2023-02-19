Watch Brendan Fraser prove just how classy he is on the BAFTAs 2023 red carpet

Brendan Fraser has been praised as a “class individual” while on the red carpet of the BAFTAs 2023.

The 76th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) are revealed tonight (February 19) in a ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre.

Taking to the red carpet ahead of the event though, Fraser proved just how classy he could be.

Speaking to red carpet host Ali Plumb, Fraser was given a bumper sticker that reads “Honk if you’d rather be watching the 1999 cinematic masterpiece The Mummy starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.”

“I don’t know where this will fit, but maybe one of your many people…” started Plumb before Fraser took the stickers and put them inside his jacket pocket. “Classy,” said Plumb with Fraser promising to “put it on the back of my jacket if I win”.

Plumb then tried to carry on with the interview, asking Fraser “how are you finding all this attention? It must be slightly overwhelming right?” before The Whale star said “one good turn deserves another” and handed the interviewer a packet of Haribo from his pocket.

“That was the classiest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Plumb and social media was quick to agree.

“In all these interview things of late with him, Brendan Fraser does seem like a very sweet man. A Class Individual,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “I fucking love this man,” added another while a third wrote: “Brendan Fraser is so precious. Protect him at all costs.”

Fraser then went on to discuss the “transformational, emotional experience” people have watching The Whale. “I think it’s doing a lot of good.”

Fraser is nominated for Best Actor at the 2023 BAFTAs for his performance in The Whale, with his co-star Hong Chau nominated for Best Supporting Actress. The Whale is also up for Best Adapted Screenplay – keep up to date with all the winners from the night here.