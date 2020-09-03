Watch Chadwick Boseman rap 2Pac lyrics as part of musical workshop

A video that sees Chadwick Boseman perform as part of a 2Pac workshop has surfaced following the actor’s death.

Boseman died last week (August 29) at the age of 43 following a four-year battle against colon cancer. His death was confirmed by his family who released a statement on the actor’s social media pages.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

It added: “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

On Monday (August 31), Tony-winning director Kenny Leon posted a snippet of footage featuring Boseman rapping the lyrics to 2Pac’s 1996 track ‘I Ain’t Mad At Cha’.

The footage, which sees the Black Panther actor duet with Christopher Jackson (who played George Washington in the original cast of Hamilton), was captured during a workshop for 2Pac musical Holler If Ya Hear Me.

The jukebox musical, which was directed by Leon, officially opened on June 19, 2014, and closed on July 20, the same year. It ran for 17 previews and 38 performances.

Boseman exited the musical just before it launched on Broadway after being offered the role of James Brown in the film Get On Up.

See the footage of Boseman rapping below:

Our King.. we miss you -we carry on..we fight.. we Vote for sho..#ChadwickForever #HollerIfYouHearMe#ChrisJackson pic.twitter.com/rXXa5aOJ46 — Kenny Leon (@iamKENNYLEON) August 31, 2020

Earlier today it was revealed that Chadwick Boseman didn’t inform anyone at Marvel or Disney about his cancer diagnosis before his death, with the intention of still filming Black Panther 2.

The beloved actor kept his diagnosis private from studio executives and even his fellow actors and collaborators as he intended on shooting the marvel sequel.

Film finance attorney Schuyler Moore told The Hollywood Reporter how Marvel had no reason to require a medical examination, explaining how and why Boseman was able to keep his illness private.

“Big studios don’t often [get] completion bonds,” Moore explained. “They are more prevalent in the indie filmmaking world. Sometimes, the big studios will look to insure for a particular actor, but they usually have a particular reason for doing so. Otherwise, studios will just shoulder the risk [of sickness or death].”

Meanwhile, the final tweet posted by the profile of late actor Chadwick Boseman is now the most liked post in Twitter’s history.