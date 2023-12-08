Watch Donald Glover in first trailer for new ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ series

The first full trailer for the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith television series starring Donald Glover has arrived – watch it below.

The new series, which will stream on Prime Video from February 2, also stars Maya Erskine and the two operate as an undercover married couple while working for a mysterious spy agency.

The show is a reboot of the 2005 action film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and was created by Glover with Atlanta writer Francesca Sloane.

Others appearing in the series include Paul Dano, Parker Posey, Wagner Moura, John Turturro, Ron Pearlman, Michaela Coel, Eiza Gonzalez, Alexander Skarsgard, Sharon Horgan and Sarah Paulson.

Previously, the series shared a short teaser trailer as part of Prime Day. You can now watch the full trailer here:

The role of Mrs. Smith was originally set to be portrayed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who departed from the project in September 2021. The Fleabag comedian originally signed on to co-star and executive produce alongside Donald Glover, but left over creative differences. Waller-Bridge said of her departure that creative projects are “like a marriage” and that “some marriages don’t work out”.

Meanwhile, back in September it was revealed that Glover’s Lando project for the Star Wars franchise will no longer be a Disney+ series according to his brother and co-writer Stephen Glover.

Lando was first announced in 2020 as a Disney+ series, with Donald confirming in late July this year that he and his brother were writing the script together. However, Stephen has revealed that Lando will instead be moving forward as a feature film and not an episodic series.

Speaking on the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast, Stephen provided an update on the project, saying: “It’s not even a show. The idea right now is to do a movie.”

Lando will focus on the story of beloved Star Wars character Lando Calrissian, which Donald first portrayed in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.