Watch Eddie Murphy in the first trailer for ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – you can watch it above.

The fourth instalment of the franchise sees Eddie Murphy return as the iconic, rebellious cop Axel Foley, along with a host of familiar faces.

Characters Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) are both spotted alongside Axel as he returns to LA in the action-packed teaser.

In addition to the original characters, we also get a glimpse of Joseph Gordon Levitt as Axel’s new partner. Kevin Bacon can also be spotted, as well as Taylour Paige, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.”

The upcoming sequel to 1984’s Beverly Hills Cop has been in the works since at 2014 but only recently got the go-ahead after moving to Netflix.

Via a press release, producer Jerry Bruckheimer said: “Eddie’s such an incredible artist. He can do drama, he can do comedy – he can do anything. And he’s the same Axel Foley. He’s still on the streets. He’s still doing what he does. Obviously with age you get wiser. But he still has the twinkle in his eye.”

Murphy also produced alongside Bruckheimer and Chad Oman. Mark Molloy stepped in to direct, replacing Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah after they departed the project to focus on Batgirl, which was ultimately cancelled.

The film marks Ashton, Reiser and Pinchot’s return to the franchise after 35 years following 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II, having not reprised their roles in 1994’s Beverly Hills Cop III.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F will arrive on Netflix in the summer of 2024.