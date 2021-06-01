Emma Stone has recited Steve Martin’s classic monologue from Planes, Trains and Automobiles – you can watch the clip below.

The actress explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she was a big fan of the 1987 John Hughes film. She watched it on repeat while growing up, to the point that she had memorised Martin’s iconic rant as Neal Page.

After Kimmel gave Stone the previous line, which is said by Edie McClurg’s Marathon Car Rental agent, the actress delivered Martin’s speech in which he says variations of “fuck” 18 times.

Watch the full clip here:

Steve Martin then took to social media to respond to Stone’s ode to his infamous scene.

The actor gave his seal of approval, writing: “I’m…honored?” underneath Kimmel’s tweet sharing the clip.

Meanwhile, Stone recently shut down rumours about returning to the Spider-Man franchise as Gwen Stacey.

“I have heard those rumours. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not [going to be in it],” the actress told MTV News. “I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond [to] as an alumnus.”

Stone is currently starring in new live-action Disney prequel Cruella as Cruella De Vil.

In a four-star review of the film, NME said: “Stone owns every moment of Estella/Cruella’s rise to infamy, giving us a damaged schizoid orphan and a devilish new supervillain at the same time.

“While we absolutely definitely don’t need another live-action remake of another great Disney classic, if a sequel gives Stone another chance to sink her teeth into Cruella de Vil, we’re already sold.”