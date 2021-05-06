Watch gripping new trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

The latest trailer for A Quiet Place Part II has been released.

The sequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 thriller arrives on September 17, and sees Emily Blunt, Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds reprise their roles as the Abbott family trying to evade death by hyper audio-sensitive aliens in a post-apocalyptic world.

*Spoilers for A Quiet Place below*

In the new teaser we see Evelyn (Blunt) navigate dangerous territory with her daughter Regan (Simmonds), son Marcus (Jupe) and baby Abbott, following the deaths of youngest son Beau (Cade Woodward) and father Lee (Krasinski) in the first film.

The fresh teaser shows a flashback to Lee in a grocery shop when he first learns of things going awry on TV news. What follows is a gripping sequence of events, including Blunt and her family jump down water piping to get away from the film’s monsters.

The movie, which sees John Krasinski return as director, was initially due to arrive in UK cinemas on March 20, 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

Since then, it has had four amended release dates. Its first reschedule was to September 4, 2020 before being pushed again to April 2021.

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) joins the cast for the second film, seemingly as a good guy intent on helping Evelyn and her kids survive.

Last November, Paramount Pictures announced that it’s gearing up to release a third film from its A Quiet Place franchise.

Details of the third film’s plot have not yet been revealed but sources speculate that it won’t be a direct sequel and instead broaden the world that the original film introduced.