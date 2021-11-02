Watch Jared Leto come back to life in new ‘Morbius’ trailer

The official trailer for Morbius, starring Jared Leto, has just been released – check it out below.

The new film from Sony Pictures Entertainment will focus on Leto as the notorious Marvel antihero Michael Morbius, who has been mentioned as part of the Spider-Man universe in the past.

A plot synopsis for Morbius reads: “Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble.

“While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

Check out the new trailer here:

Matt Smith, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson will also star alongside Leto, and the film was directed by Daniel Espinosa from a script by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

In other Marvel news, Loki star Jonathan Majors recently told NME he has “no idea” what else is going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The actor compared the MCU to drama school, explaining how you might be chosen to work across multiple projects depending on the desires of “the board… the group of people who are sitting up there looking at the world”.

He explained: “You’re part of a huge ensemble: ‘We’re going to take this character, this character and this character and put them in this.’ It can be quite freeing or maddening, depending on how you look at it.

“If you want control you’re not going to get it. You’re signing up for a ride. And I’m on it. And that’s all right.”

Morbius will be released in UK cinemas on January 28, 2022.