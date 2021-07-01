Watch John David Washington run for his life in trailer for political thriller ‘Beckett’

The first trailer for Ferdinando Cito Filomarino’s new Netflix film Beckett has been released – check it out below.

The political thriller, which stars John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, follows American tourist Beckett (Washington) who is at the centre of a manhunt following a car crash.

An official synopsis for the film reads: “While vacationing in Greece, American tourist Beckett (John David Washington) becomes the target of a manhunt after a devastating accident. Forced to run for his life and desperate to get across the country to the American embassy to clear his name, tensions escalate as the authorities close in, political unrest mounts, and Beckett falls even deeper into a dangerous web of conspiracy.”

You can watch the trailer for the new film below:

Beckett, which is produced by Luca Guadagnino, who Cito Filomarino worked with previously on the Oscar-winning Call Me by Your Name, is set to open the Locarno Film Festival’s 74th edition in Switzerland on August 4, before premiering on Netflix August 13.

The festival’s artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro said in a statement: “There’s a piece of Locarno in the success story of Ferdinando Cito Filomarino. From the Pardi di domani to the Piazza Grande, the Locarno Film Festival is an incubator for talent, a training ground and finally as a launch pad for the most exciting filmmakers of the future.”

“Beckett is a thriller that gives an original and contemporary reboot to the lessons learned from directors such as Sydney Pollack and Alan J. Pakula,” Nazzaro continued. “An action film with a humanist dimension and intense civil engagement, here underpinned by a magisterial performance from John David Washington. Political commitment and great entertainment are the two main ingredients for a Piazza Grande that aims to surprise audiences and reassert the centrality of cinema in all its forms.”

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg has signed a production deal with Netflix to make “multiple films a year” for the streaming giant.

The filmmaker will be uniting with Netflix through his production company Amblin Partners, although it will not see any of his future films released on the platform.