The first trailer for Netflix Western The Harder They Fall starring Idris Elba has just been released – check it out below.

The film, starring Elba alongside Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield and Regina King, is set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival next week.

Jeymes Samuel directed The Harder They Fall, making his feature directorial debut, while JAY-Z produced the film and worked on the film’s original soundtrack album.

Advertisement

An official synopsis for the film released by Netflix reads: “When outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge.

“Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Zazie Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Edi Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (R.J. Cyler)—and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.”

You can watch the official trailer for ‘The Harder They Fall’ below:

Describing the film, London Film Festival director Tricia Tuttle said: “This is brutal and funny genre filmmaking, sometimes making you chuckle and gasp in the same breath, while each of its mega stars absolutely burns up the screen, working to a cleverly written script from Samuel and Boaz Yakin that reveals the tenderness even in the darkest villainous heart.

Advertisement

“It’s rare for a debut filmmaker to pull off something this ambitious and accomplished in their first feature and Samuel knowingly tips his hat to cinematic forbearers, but also delivers a film which is inventive and uniquely his own.”

The Harder They Fall will be released in cinemas throughout October, and will premiere on Netflix on November 3.

Meanwhile, a clip of a pre-fame Idris Elba dating back to 1995 has recently resurfaced online – you can check it out here.