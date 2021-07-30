Watch Lady Gaga and Jared Leto in the first trailer for ‘House Of Gucci’

The first trailer for House Of Gucci – MGM’s star-studded crime drama following the seedy, blood-stained history of the Gucci family – has arrived.

Scheduled for a November 24 release in cinemas, the film was directed by Ridley Scott and stars Academy Award winners Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino, plus nominees Adam Driver and Salma Hayek.

Take a look at the first trailer for House Of Gucci below:

Advertisement

Gaga stars as Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci – himself the grandson of Guccio Gucci, founder of the eponymous luxury fashion brand. In real life, Maurizio was shot to death in 1995, and Reggiani was convicted of ordering his murder in 1998. She was released from prison in 2014.

The film adapts Sara Gay Forden’s 2000 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed. It is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna and co-produced by Ridley Scott, Giannina Scott and Scott Free Productions.

“This project has long been a labor of love for both Ridley and me,” Giannina said upon the film’s official announcement last April.

“The story is so epic, the stakes so high and the characters so richly drawn that we were determined to get it to the big screen.”

House Of Gucci serves as Gaga’s first Hollywood role since she starred alongside Bradley Cooper in 2018’s A Star Is Born, for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, and a win for Best Original Song with ‘Shallow’.

Advertisement

Gaga shared the first photo from the House Of Gucci set back in March. Leto showed off his transformation into Paolo Gucci yesterday, sharing a poster to his social media.

The development of House Of Gucci has been met with strong criticism from the Gucci family. Patrizia Gucci, a descendant of founding father Guccio Gucci told The Associated Press: “We are truly disappointed. I speak on behalf of the family.”

She added: “They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system….Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

Patrizia referred to Leto’s transformation into Paolo as “horrible”. However, the casting of Al Pacino in the role of Aldo has caused the most backlash.

“My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant,” said Patrizia. “He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all.”