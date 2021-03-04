Watch Michael B. Jordan seek vengeance in trailer for Tom Clancy thriller ‘Without Remorse’

A trailer has been released for Without Remorse, the new action-thriller starring Michael B. Jordan – watch it below.

Directed by Stefano Sollima, the upcoming Amazon Prime Video film is based on the 1993 novel of the same name by Tom Clancy, the author behind the popular Jack Ryan series.

It follows John Kelly (Jordan), a Navy SEAL who stumbles across an international conspiracy while attempting to get his own back on the soldiers who murdered his wife.

Kelly teams up with fellow SEAL Karen Greer (Jodie Turner-Smith) and CIA agent Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell) for a mission that sees him expose an underground plot that threatens to spark an all-out war between the US and Russia.

Other cast members include: Guy Pearce (Memento), Cam Gigandet (Twilight), Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Jack Kesy (The Strain), Brett Gelman (Fleabag), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom).

You can watch the action-packed trailer below:

Without Remorse is set to arrive on Prime Video on April 30.

Back in December it was revealed that Michael B. Jordan will be directing the third Creed film, according to co-star Tessa Thompson.

Speaking in a new interview, Thompson, who was promoting her new film, Sylvie’s Love, confirmed Jordan’s directorial debut after being asked about the actor’s newfound title of 2020’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.

Meanwhile, Eddie Murphy has revealed Ryan Coogler pitched him a sequel to Coming To America, starring Michael B. Jordan.

The actor, who is set to reprise his role as Prince Akeem in Coming 2 America which is due out tomorrow (March 5), told the New York Times there was no initial plan to make a sequel before the Black Panther director shared his idea.