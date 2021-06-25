The first trailer has arrived for Halloween Kills, the latest in a comeback series of films from the popular horror franchise.

Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode for the movie. She is set to face off against notorious serial killer Michael Myers with the help of her onscreen daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak).

An official synopsis for the the film reads: “Minutes after Laurie Strode, Karen, and Allyson left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie’s basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor.”

“But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie’s trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster.”

Watch the trailer below.

Halloween Kills is the second film in the longstanding franchise to be directed and co-written by David Gordon Green. A third film under the director, Halloween Ends, is currently in development. All three films have been put out under Jason Blum’s mammoth horror studio Blumhouse.

The director took to Blumhouse’s Twitter in 2020 to tease that Halloween Kills will feature the most violent scene he’s ever directed.

Elsewhere, Curtis has hailed the film a “masterpiece”.

“The power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, [is] what the movie is [about],” she told SiriusXM.

Halloween Kills will open in UK and US cinemas on October 15.