Watch Millie Bobby Brown fight a dragon in dramatic new trailer for ‘Damsel’

Netflix has shared a dramatic new trailer for Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown – check out the clip below.

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, the film follows Brown’s “Damsel” as she marries a “handsome prince” in what is seemingly the beginning of a fairytale. However, Brown’s character soon realises she is set to be sacrificed and must try to fight a dragon to survive.

The Queen, played by Robin Wright, can be heard telling Brown’s character: “For generations, it has been our task to protect our people. So tonight, you join a long line of women who have helped to build this kingdom…The price is dear, but so too the reward.”

Advertisement

Netflix’s official synopsis reads: “A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.”

In the trailer, Brown can be seen fleeing the dragon and later fighting it with a sword.

Set for release in 2024, the film also stars Nick Robinson, Angela Bassett, Ray Winstone, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Check out the full trailer here:

This summer, Brown said she is ready to move on from Stranger Things.

Advertisement

The British actor, who has played Eleven since she was 11-years-old, said in a new interview that she is ready for the Netflix show to end.

She told Women’s Wear Daily: “I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year.

“You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

Along with Stranger Things, she has featured in two Enola Holmes and Godzilla movies.

Meanwhile, David Harbour recently provided an update on the final season of Stranger Things in an exclusive interview with NME.