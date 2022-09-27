Watch Nadine Lustre in the gripping teaser for Mikhail Red’s tech-horror film ‘Deleter’

The first teaser for rising Filipino director Mikhail Red’s new film Deleter has been released, featuring actress and singer Nadine Lustre.

The teaser, which was released exclusively by Variety, gives audiences a glimpse into the techno-horror-cum-psychological-thriller, which sees Lustre playing the lead character Lyra, an online content moderator. The film delves into Lyra’s deep internal trauma from witnessing disturbing videos on her job, which she hides from her co-workers.

According to ABS-CBN, a “vengeful presence” begins to stalk her after deleting a video of a co-worker’s suicide, even as Lyra struggles with her own troubled past. The film has not been given a release date, but is set to be completed by the end of this year.

Watch the first teaser for ‘Deleter’ below.

Red had previously described the film as an exploration into the dark secrets of the online moderation world, explaining: “[The Philippines] is now known as the content moderation capital of the world. Moderators work in clandestine or shadowy operations and are often exposed to the filth of society, watching countless videos and images with disturbing and graphic content, which can lead to lasting trauma, as well as psychological and emotional distress all for a low wage.”

“Most of them do not have proper access to proper work benefits, mental health support and counselling,” he added.

Mikhail Red comes from a prominent family in the Filipino film industry. His father, Raymond Red, won the Short Film Palme d’Or for his film Anino at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival, while his sister Sheila is a scriptwriter, writing for Mistula and contributing to Mikhail’s Arisaka.

This is Lustre’s first appearance in a horror film, having returned to acting after a three-year hiatus to focus on music with the revenge thriller Greed, which premiered earlier this year in April. She is best known for her roles in 2014’s Talk Back and You’re Dead, 2016’s This Time and 2018’s Never Not Love You.

Lustre most recently released the single ‘Own It’ with Massiah and James Reid in November last year.