Watch new clip from ‘George Michael Freedom Uncut’ featuring Elton John and Naomi Campbell

A new clip has been released from upcoming feature documentary George Michael Freedom Uncut – you can watch it below.

In the footage Elton John, Mark Ronson, John Paul Gaultier, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and others discuss the impact of the ‘Freedom! ‘90’ music video, which was directed by David Fincher.

“It changed the whole face of how videos were done,” John says in the clip. “The video said everything. It was a genius and it was a revolutionary thing.”

Campbell, who starred in the video, added: “George pitched it to me in LA and his exact words were ‘You’re the leader of the gang and unless you say yes, the rest of the girls won’t.’”

The documentary film is narrated by the late singer who was working on the project before he died aged 53 on Christmas Day in 2016. Michael was working on the film in collaboration with co-director, producer and friend David Austin.

Other contributors to the documentary include Stevie Wonder, Ricky Gervais, Nile Rogers, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Tony Bennett, James Corden and Tracey Emin.

A synopsis reads: “A poignant and moving tribute to the legacy of one of Britain’s greatest performers, in his final work George Michael reclaims the narrative of his career, personal life and controversies in collaboration with co-director, producer and friend David Austin.”

George Michael Freedom Uncut is released as a global cinema event on June 22. Tickets and a list of all participating cinemas are available here.