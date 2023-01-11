Watch the official trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’

The action-packed official trailer for Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan has been released.

The trailer reveals more of the plot, which revolves around Khan playing the role of a spy who went missing for several years after being captured on a mission being called back into service to prevent an attack on India orchestrated by a villain played by John Abraham.

The trailer promises plenty of high-stakes action set pieces, with scenes showing a ripped Khan flying through the air to deliver a Superman punch, racing across a frozen lake in a motorbike chase, and flying through the air on a daring heli-drop among others.

Watch the official trailer for Pathaan below.

Film director Siddharth Anand previously described Khan’s character as “the alpha man on a mission”, adding that he hopes the film will “set new benchmarks for the action genre in India”.

Pathaan is set to be the next installation in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, standing alongside the Salman Khan- and Katrina Kaif-starring Tiger series, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, as well as the Hrithik Roshan film War. The film is set to premiere on January 25 in conjunction with India’s Republic Day holiday and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. IMAX screenings will also be available.

India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised producers to alter a controversial song and parts of the film in a statement made in late December last year, with chairperson Prasoon Joshi saying the makers of Pathaan were “advised changes…including the songs”. The controversy stems from a feature music video for the Yash Raj Films (YRF) song ‘Besharam Rang’ that drew flak on social media for “hurting Hindu sentiments”.

Co-star Deepika Padukone was seen donning a saffron bikini in the music video, which was taken as offensive as the colour is widely considered a sacred colour for the religion.