Watch Oscar Isaac sing and play guitar with Gaby Moreno on Jimmy Fallon

Oscar Isaac sung and played guitar with the Latin alternative musician Gaby Moreno on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (January 22) – check out the footage below.

The actor joined Moreno for a performance of ‘Luna de Xelajú’, a song first released as a single last March ahead of her EP ‘X Mi (Vol. 1)’. They both play acoustic guitar, backed by a four-piece band, and sing in Spanish.

Guatemalan singer-songwriter Moreno has released seven studio albums, receiving multiple Grammy nominations. She also co-wrote the theme song for Parks and Recreation and collaborated on Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix show Cabinet of Curiosities.

Isaac was also born in Guatemala, moving to the United States as an infant, and finally becoming an American citizen in 2006. In addition to his acting career, which includes playing Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequels, Annihilation and Dune, has also previously displayed his musical talents in the title role of the Coen Brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis.

‘Luna de Xelajú’ is a celebrated Guatemalan song, written by Paco Pérez in 1944. Isaac has previously discussed the song’s significance, saying: “My grandmother Graciela Argentina Nicolle de Estrada would perform ‘Luna De Xelajú’ in the concert halls of Guatemala. Growing up it was always hummed or sung as a lullaby by my mother Eugenia, and was a favorite of my uncle Guillermo’s. I’m grateful to Gaby for asking me to share this song as a way of honoring my family and all of Guate.”

Moreno has also gone into detail about the cultural resonance of the song: “‘Luna de Xelajú’ is considered the 2nd anthem of my country, Guatemala. I’ve been singing it since I was a teenager and more recently have been performing this song live in my concerts, usually as an encore. I invited my dear friend and incredible artist, Oscar Isaac, to sing it with me for this very special acoustic version…Just two voices with two guitars, singing together this timeless, sweet, and nostalgic song from our motherland.”

Having released the acoustic version last year, a full-band rendition of the track is set to be included on Moreno’s upcoming album ‘Dusk’, which is released on February 16.